War 2: Hrithik Roshan To Shoot 'Jaw-Dropping Action Sequences' In Second Schedule

Hrithik Roshan spotted on shoot. (courtesy: TeamHR_)

Dear readers, we are happy to report that Hrithik Roshan has started shooting for the second schedule of War 2. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also features Telugu superstar NTR Jr. As per news agency IANS, War 2's second schedule “will be extremely action-packed.” A trade source told the news agency, “Hrithik Roshan begins ‘War 2' schedule today and it will be non-stop action sequences for him and NTR Jr when he joins Hrithik soon. The two actors have pushed themselves to deliver jaw-dropping action sequences in the first schedule. The second schedule will see them push their bodies more.” The report added that NTR Jr will join the team soon.

“Hrithik [Roshan] will be shooting one big action sequence at the start of this schedule. It is being heard that the action sequences will take about a week to be filmed, given the lavishness and impact that Ayan Mukerji wants to achieve with this. Hrithik and NTR are both going to have whistle-blowing entries in War 2 and the action being designed around them will be never seen before stuff,” the trade source was quoted as saying.

War 2, which is part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe, has been backed by Aditya Chopra. The other films in YRF's spy universe are Salman Khan's Tiger franchise and Pathaan, led by Shah Rukh Khan. Salman made a crossover cameo as Tiger in Pathaan and Hrithik's Kabir was mentioned in a dialogue although the character did not appear. SRK too made a special appearance in Tiger 3.

The first part, War, directed by Siddharth Anand, featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It was one of 2019's big hits.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Whereas, NTR Jr has Devara: Part 1 in the kitty. The film will mark Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut.