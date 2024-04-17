War 2: Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Spotted On Shoot. See Viral Pics

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR on War 2 sets. (courtesy: TeamHrithik_)

The BTS photos from the sets of War 2 keep getting better and better. On Wednesday, we chanced upon new photos of the film's lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR from the film's shoot in Mumbai. The pictures which are viral now were shared by several fan pages dedicated to both the superstars. Hrithik Roshan is seen dressed in a blue t-shirt that he paired it with a vest jacket, while Jr NTR is seen in an black outfit in the photos. Jr NTR landed in Mumbai last week to kickstart the shoot. Check out the viral photos from the sets of War 2 here:

Last year in April, the news about the film's cast was shared by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (earlier known as Twitter). "It's official. Hrithik-Jr NTR in War 2. YRF pulls off a casting coup. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will share screen space for the first time in War 2. Ayan Mukerji directs. YRF Spy Universe," Taran Adarsh wrote.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. The film released in theatres in January this year.

Jr NTR will next be seen in Devara, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently revealed that Dharma Productions will have the North theatrical distribution rights of the film. The superstar was last seen in the global smash hit RRR.