Jr NTR Lands In Mumbai To Kickstart War 2 Shoot Alongside Hrithik Roshan

Jr NTR spotted at Mumbai airport.

The excitement level was sky-high among fans as news of superstars Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan collaborating for the upcoming film War 2 surfaced online last year. Now, a recent spotting of the RRR star has left fans even more thrilled. It so happened that Jr NTR was pictured by the paparazzi on Thursday at the Mumbai airport. The actor, who is in town to shoot for the Ayan Mukerji directorial, was spotted exiting the airport premises while sporting a casual look. Jr NTR was seen in a blue shirt. He completed the look with dark sunglasses and a black cap.

Jr NTR is all set to kickstart the shoot of an important sequence lasting around 10 days. He will be joining Hrithik Roshan, who is already on set, for a crucial action scene.

Reports of the Telugu superstar joining the Hrithik Roshan-led cast of War 2 were confirmed last year on X. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "It's official. Hrithik-Jr NTR in War 2. YRF pulls off a casting coup. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will share screen space for the first time in War 2. Ayan Mukerji directs. YRF Spy Universe." Hrithik is expected to reprise his role of super spy Kabir.

War 2 is part of the Yash Raj Spy Universe that also includes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and the Tiger films, headlined by Salman Khan. Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. War 2 will also feature Kiara Advani and is set to release in August this year.