Devara x Dharma: Jr NTR's Film Just Got A Karan Johar Collab - Details Here

Karan Johar shared a big update on Wednesday afternoon. The filmmaker revealed that Dharma Productions will have the North theatrical distribution rights of the film that stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Karan Johar, posting a picture on Instagram, wrote, "A mass hurricane of grandeur entertainment is closer than ever before. Honoured and extremely grateful to be a part of - Man of Masses Jr NTR's Devara. We are extremely thrilled and proud to announce our partnership for the north theatrical distribution rights for the next big cinematic experience in Indian cinema."

Dharma Productions' official X handle posted on Wednesday, "Brace yourself for a mass hurricane! We are proud to announce our partnership for the north theatrical distribution rights for the next big cinematic experience in Indian cinema! Man of Masses Jr NTR's Devara - in cinemas 10th October, 2024.

Karan Johar was also the presenter of the Hindi version of the smash hits Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Jr NTR will be reuniting with Koratala Siva for the film after Janatha Garage. Jr NTR has had a stellar years professionally. He attended the 95th Oscars last year, where the song Naatu Naatu from his film RRR won an award for the Best Original Song.

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well. Karan Johar returned to direction after many years with the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He has also backed Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The film released in theatres last month. Karan Johar will also produce Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan and an untitled project with Kartik Aaryan.