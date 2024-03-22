Viral: Jr NTR In A BTS Pic From Devera Set In Goa

Jr NTR on the sets of Devara. (courtesy: JrNTRedits)

A new day, a new update on Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1. A behind-the-scenes image from the Telugu film's shoot has gone viral, revealing that the movie is currently being filmed in Goa. In the snap shared by several fan pages on various social media platforms, we can see the movie's lead, Jr NTR, dressed in character. His look features a rugged appearance with an untucked chequered shirt that is partially unbuttoned. A gamcha is also draped over the star's shoulder. Jr NTR's jewellery includes a unique necklace, rustic bracelet, and earrings. Additionally, director Koratala Siva can be spotted standing next to the actor in the frame. While sharing the image on Instagram, a fan page captioned it, “Making waves in Goa.”

Devara: Part 1 will feature Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Last month, the actress, who will be making her debut in the Telugu film industry with this project, discussed her struggle with the language and the team's tremendous support. In an interview with The Week, Janhvi said, “I just received the dialogues of Devara last night, and all I want to do is sit in my room and learn my lines. I never learned Telugu and it is something I am ashamed of. I can understand it phonetically, but I can't speak it. Yes, it is one of my biggest regrets. This part of me had been dormant for a while. But the Devara team is very patient and helpful. They are working with such stalwarts and I am so grateful they are just a call away to help me with my lines."

Before that, Janhvi Kapoor talked about her experience of working in Devara: Part 1 on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. She shared, "I realised this when I showed up on set, on the Devara film sets. It felt like everything I have done up until now has been like workshops, or like getting ready, or getting to know myself. The first couple of years, I don't think I realised how lost I was, how much like a headless chicken I was. Internally, emotionally and the only thing I knew was that I love my work. And, it is in many ways, keeping me alive, and keeping me sane.”

“In a lot of ways, I was escaping into my work. So, I feel like when I came on to this set, I felt like, 'Okay, this is who I am'. And this is who I am. And all of that knowledge and all of those experiences have prepared me for this moment. I value all those films and experiences so much. But I feel like this is my calling and I feel better about myself and what I am going to do hopefully from now on," Janhvi Kapoor added.

Produced by Kosaraju Hari and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Devara: Part 1 also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role.