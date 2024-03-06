Devara New Poster: Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday Gift To Fans

Janhvi Kapoor in Devara. (courtesy: ntrartsoffl)

On Janhvi Kapoor's 27th birthday, on Wednesday, a new poster of Janhvi Kapoor from Koratala Siva's Devara was released. The poster features Janhvi Kapoor smiling with all her heart as she poses for the camera. She looks stunning as ever in a brown saree. The official handle of NTR Arts shared her official poster from the film and they wrote, "Wishing our beloved Thangam, Janhvi Kapoor a happy and joyous birthday." In Devara, Janhvi Kapoor co-stars with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Check out the poster of Devara here:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor's another big project was announced on Wednesday. Janhvi Kapoor is all set to co-star with superstar Ram Charan. The untitled film, currently being called 'RC 16', is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The makers welcomed Janhvi Kapoor onboard the project on her 27th birthday, on Wednesday. The production house Mythri Movie Makers shared a stunning picture of the birthday girl dressed in a saree and they captioned the post, "Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing Janhvi Kapoor."

Check out the post shared by the makers here:

Janhvi Kapoor will make her Telugu film debut with Devara, in which she will co-star with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Last year in October, Janhvi Kapoor shared a BTS picture from the sets of Devara and she wrote, "Missing set and the team and being Thangam #Devara." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about.

In a recent interview with The Week, the actress said this about the film Devara, "I just received the dialogues of Devara last night, and all I want to do is sit in my room and learn my lines." Speaking of the project, Janhvi told The Week, "I never learned Telugu and it is something I am ashamed of. I can understand it phonetically, but I can't speak it. Yes, it is one of my biggest regrets." She added, "This part of me had been dormant for a while. But the Devara team is very patient and helpful. They are working with such stalwarts and I am so grateful they are just a call away to help me with my lines."