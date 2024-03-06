Janhvi Kapoor's Big Birthday Announcement: New Film With Ram Charan

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 27th birthday today. (courtesy: mythriofficial)

This is not a drill - Janhvi Kapoor is all set to co-star with superstar Ram Charan. The untitled film, currently being called 'RC 16', is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The makers welcomed Janhvi Kapoor onboard the project on her 27th birthday, on Wednesday. The production house Mythri Movie Makers shared a stunning picture of the birthday girl dressed in a saree and they captioned the post, "Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing Janhvi Kapoor." Check out the post shared by the makers here:

Janhvi Kapoor will make her Telugu film debut with Devara, in which she will co-star with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Last year in October, Janhvi Kapoor shared a BTS picture from the sets of Devara and she wrote, "Missing set and the team and being Thangam #Devara." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Ulajh, co-starring Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang and Rajesh Tailang. She will also star in Mr And Mrs Mahi. She will also star in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late superstar Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, is known for starring in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories and GoodLuck Jerry among others. Janhvi made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.