Khushi Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Her 'Biggest Cheerleader' Janhvi

Janhvi and Khushi in a throwback. (courtesy: khushi05k)

Janhvi Kapoor, who celebrates her 27th birthday today, got a bunch of super cute wishes from her sister Khushi. The Archies star's wish came gift-wrapped in the form of throwback pictures. In one the throwback pictures, little Janhvi can be seen kissing her baby sister Khushi. The adorable picture was accompanied with a caption that read, "My biggest cheerleader and my biggest headache." Khushi shared another throwback gold from her photo archives and she wrote, "Happy birthday to my favourite human. Love you the most."

See the photos posted by Khushi Kapoor here:

Janhvi and Khushi are late superstar Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughters. Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018 and she has starred in several projects since then. Khushi made her acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan.

Janhvi Kapoor is known for starring in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories and GoodLuck Jerry among others. Janhvi made her big Bollywood debut in the year 2018 with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 film Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Mr And Mrs Mahi. She will also be seen in Devara with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. She will also star in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan.