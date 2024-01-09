Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Orry At Aaliyah Kashyap's Birthday Celebrations

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire pictured together

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah turned 23 years today and she stepped out for a birthday dinner with finace Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah's dear friends Orry, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina also joined them. For the occasion, Khushi Kapoor wore a leather skirt and she teamed it up with a white shirt. Vedang Raina looked dapper in his casual best. Aaliyah wore a pretty dress while her fiance was dressed in casual wear. Orry was all smiles for the camera. Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are rumoured to be dating. Take a look at the pictures here:

Aaliyah also shared inside pictures from her 23rd birthday celebrations. Aaliyah was joined by her father Anurag Kashayp and fiance Shane Gregoire at the celebrations. Aaliyah shared glimpses of the birthday cake, decor, food, flowers. In one picture, Aaliyah can be seen posing with a glass of drink while Shane looks at her with a smile on his face. Aaliyah wrote in the caption, "Grateful for 23!" Anurag Kashyap wrote in the comments section, "happy happy 23rd." Take a look:

Aaliyah and Shane hosted a grand engagement party in Mumbai last year, which was attended by Aaliyah's close friends and family members. "I know I said the last dump was the last dump but I promise this is the last dump," she captioned these pictures from the ceremony.

Aaliyah Kashyap announced the news of her engagement on Instagram by posting these pictures in May and she wrote, "So this happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiance. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever and always fiance (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)." Take a look:

Aaliyah is Anurag Kashyap's daughter with his ex-wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj.