Aaliyah Kashyap's Mushy Birthday Wish For Fiance Shane Gregoire

Aaliyah Kashyap with Shane. (courtesy: aaliyahkashyap)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah, who got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire in Bali earlier this year, shared a super cute post for him on his 24th birthday. She posted a couple of mushy pictures and she wrote, "Happy 24th birthday to my fiance, my best friend and the best dad to our babies Cosmo and Kai (their pet dogs). I love you so much forever and always." In the comments section, Shane wrote, "Aww thank you my girl. I love you so much." The Archies star Vedang Raina commented, "Happiest birthday Shane."

See Aaliyah Kashyap's post here:

The couple hosted a grand engagement party in Mumbai earlier this month, which was attended by Aaliyah's close friends and family members. "I know I said the last dump was the last dump but I promise this is the last dump," she captioned these pictures from the ceremony.

Aaliyah Kashyap announced the news of her engagement on Instagram by posting these pictures in May and she wrote, "So this happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiance. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever and always fiance (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)."

Aaliyah is Anurag Kashyap's daughter with his ex-wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj. Earlier this year, when a troll claimed that Aaliyah's fiance lives off her dad Anurag Kashyap's money, Aaliyah explained in her reply, "He has run his own company since he was 15. He's been completely financially independent since he was 17. Neither of us take money from our parents. I don't understand why people like you have so much hatred in your hearts."