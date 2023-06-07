Aaliyah Shuts Down Troll Claiming Her Fiance Is Living Off Her Dad Anurag Kashyap's Money

Aaliyah Kashyap shared this image. (courtesy: aaliyah)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah, who engaged to entrepreneur Shane Gregoire in Bali last month, shared an elaborate vlog, in which she talked about the proposal, getting engaged at the age of 22 and more. In the comments section of the video, a YouTube user claimed that Aaliyah's fiance lives off her dad Anurag Kashyap's money. "What does he do for a living? So basically he lives off your dad's money. Nice," the user commented. Replying to which Aaliyah wrote, "He has run his own company since he was 15. He's been completely financially independent since he was 17. Neither of us take money from our parents. I don't understand why people like you have so much hatred in your hearts."

In the vlog, Aaliyah also answered a few questions that she received. "Are you getting hate for getting engaged at 22," was one of the questions. Aaliyah replied, "For me, it's my life. If I feel ready, I feel ready. We're both ready. We've been talking about this for a while. We've already been living together for six months. We've been together for three years. It's just a 'when you know, you know' situation. I know I'm super happy in this relationship, and he's my soulmate."

Aaliyah posted this vlog.

Aaliyah, who got engaged in Bali last month, sharing pictures from the day, wrote in an Instagram post, "Sooo this happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiance. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever and always fiance (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)."

Shane posted the engagement pictures on his Instagram and he wrote, "Blessed to be engaged to the love of my life Aaliyah Kashyap. You are the one who I was searching for each and every day before I met you. As soon as I spoke to you that first time, on FaceTime of all places, I immediately recognized you as the girl in my heart. You are my best friend, my fiance and my beloved. I love you now and forever, and so blessed to spend the rest of my life with you."

Aaliyah is Anurag Kashyap's daughter with his ex-wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj.

Anurag Kashyap is best-known for directing films such as Dev.D, Gangs Of Wasseypur (both the parts), Mukkabaaz, Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, Manmarziyaan, among others. His latest project Kennedy screened at this year's Cannes Film Festival.