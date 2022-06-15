'I Love You Forever': Aaliyah Kashyap Celebrates 2 Years Of Togetherness With Boyfriend Shane Gregoire

Aaliyah Kashyap with boyfriend Shane. (courtesy: aaliyahkashyap)

New Delhi: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has shared a series of pictures and a video on her Instagram handle, celebrating two years of togetherness with her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire. Sharing the post, she wrote, "the most amazing 2 years of my life with my best friend & soulmate happy anniversary my love, i love you forever". Soon after she shared the post, Shane dropped a loved-up comment, he wrote, "Thank you boobie love you forever". Aaliyah has been vocal about her dating life and never shies away from sharing loved-up pictures on the social media platform.

Well, not just Aaliyah Kashyap, her boyfriend Shane Gregoire has also dropped a loved-up post, along with a sweet note that he is waiting for the day to put a ring on her finger. He wrote, "Happy 2 Year Anniversary to this sweet angel who I call the love of my life. You are my best friend and partner in everything! I am so grateful for all of the joy you bring me each day and the space you give me for me to grow + be myself! Oh how I love you, and sincerely look forward to the day I put a ring on your finger". Soon after he shared the post, Aaliyah commented, "i love you sm wanna cry at this caption".

Earlier, Aaliyah, in one of her vlogs, revealed how she met Shane and what happened on their first date. She said, "On the dating app, I swiped on him first. It's like, you swipe on them, and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke."

She added, "We met after two months of talking and I was like, 'Oh my God.' I was waiting for him to kiss me but I was like, he is not doing it. Because I think he didn't know if I was comfortable with it or whatever, so I just went in for it. It was so awkward because we were talking and mid-sentence I did it."

Aaliyah Kashyap is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter with his first wife, Aarti Bajaj.