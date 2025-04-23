Advertisement

Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: "We Were At The Same Location Two Days Ago"

Aaliyah was accompanied by her husband, Shane Gregoire

Read Time: 2 mins
Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: "We Were At The Same Location Two Days Ago"
The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Aaliyah Kashyap and Ida Ali, daughters of filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali, were recently on a holiday in Kashmir. The close friends had shared several pictures from their trip to Pahalgam - the same area where a tragic terrorist attack occurred on Tuesday afternoon, claiming the lives of several tourists and civilians.

Following the incident, both Aaliyah and Ida reacted on social media, expressing their shock and grief. 

Ida Ali, who was vacationing with her boyfriend Krish Agrawal alongside Aaliyah and her husband Shane Gregoire, shared an Instagram story that read: "My heart goes out to all the victims and their families," along with a broken heart emoji.

Aaliyah also responded to the news by reposting a news report and writing, "This is crazy, we were just here 2 days ago. Praying for all the victims, their families and all the people affected. This is heart breaking."

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba opened fire on a group of tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday. At least 28 people, including some foreign nationals, were killed, and many others were injured. The incident has led to widespread shock and anger across the country.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of 26 tourists killed in the Pahalgam attack have been brought to Srinagar. The attack happened at a popular meadow near Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon.

Aaliyah Kashyap, Aaliyah Kashyap And Shane Gregoire, Pahalgam Terror Attack
