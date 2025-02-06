Anurag Kashyap Reveals He Cried For 10 Days After Daughter Aaliyah's Wedding

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah married her long-time boyfriend Shane Gregoire in December last year. Anurag Kashyap, who performed bride's father's duties, was "overwhelmed" with emotions and couldn't hold back his tears.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag Kashyap admitted he cried for 10 days after Aaliyah's wedding. He also shared the kind of emotions he experienced on his daughter's wedding day reminded him of the day her daughter was born.

"I had the same feeling when my daughter was born. I don't know why I cried so much, but I cried. Same thing at her wedding. I think I cried non-stop for 10 days. I don't know why, and in front of random people," Anurag Kashyap recalled.

Anurag said when his daughter's name popped up during a conversation, he just "burst into tears."

Talking about his emotional turmoil, Anurag Kashyap shared, "Suddenly, I stopped drinking, I stopped crying, everything just stopped. I think this was a big catharsis for me, which went on for 10 days."

He added that on the wedding day, after the rituals were done, he wanted to leave but Vikramaditya Motwane stopped him.

"At my daughter's wedding, after the varmala and havan was done, I couldn't handle it. I was so overwhelmed and emotional, I wanted to leave the wedding, even before the reception began. And I was going out but he stopped me. He took me out, we went for a long walk and then we came back," he said.

Aaliyah Kashyap is a social media influencer. She met Shane on a dating app. The couple got engaged last year in Mumbai. Shane is an American entrepreneur. Aaliyah is the daughter of Anurag Kashyap and his first wife Aarti Bajaj.