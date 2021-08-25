'Love You Forever,' Aaliyah Kashyap Writes In Birthday Greeting For Boyfriend Shane Gregoire

Aaliyah Kashyap with boyfriend. (courtesy aaliyahkashyap)

Highlights Aaliyah and Shane have been dating for over a year

"Happy 22nd birthday to my love," she wrote

"I'm so grateful to have met you," she added

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah began trending on social media after she shared a mushy birthday greeting for her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah shared a couple of loved-up pictures with her boyfriend and she wrote in her caption: "Happy 22nd birthday to my love! You make me feel like the luckiest girl in the whole wide world and I'm so grateful to have met you. I love you forever." Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire have been dating for over a year and they frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles. Aaliyah is Anurag Kashyap's daughter with his first wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj.

See the post shared by Aaliyah Kashyap here:

Here are some more posts of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire:

Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj were married from 2003 to 2009. They have a daughter named Aaliyah together. The filmmaker later got married to actress Kalki Koechlin, with whom he worked in the 2009 film Dev D. Kalki Koechlin was married to Anurag Kashyap from 2011 to 2015.

Anurag Kashyap is best-known for directing films such as Dev.D, Gangs Of Wasseypur (both the parts), Mukkabaaz, Lust Stories, Ghost Stories and Manmarziyaan, among others. His last directorial project was the Netflix film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai. He is also the director of the smash hit web-series Sacred Games (both the seasons), starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The filmmaker was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's experimental film AK vs AK, co-starring Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor. The film released on streaming giant Netflix and it opened to largely positive reviews.