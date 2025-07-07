Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Marries Husband Shane Gregoire (Again). This Time, A White Wedding

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap had a white wedding with husband Shane Gregoire. On Monday, the couple shared a joint post announcing the white wedding and shared some dreamy pictures. The caption read, "We got married again."

What's Happening

Aaliyah Kashyap got married in December last year.

On Monday, Aaliyah shared a carousel post featuring herself and Shane Gregoire.

In the first picture, the couple can be seen sharing a passionate kiss. In other pictures, they are seen posing adorably for the cameras.

Dressed in an off-shoulder white gown, Aaliyah looked pristine while Shane suited up for the occasion.

BFF Khushi Kapoor dropped a series of love emojis.

Aaliyah Kashyap's Wedding

Aaliyah Kashyap is a social media influencer. She met Shane on a dating app. The couple got engaged last year in Mumbai. Shane is an American entrepreneur.

In December, they got married following the traditional Hindu rituals. Sharing the wedding pictures, Aaliyah kept her caption simple and short. She wrote, "Now and forever."

Anurag Kashyap got emotional while performing the wedding rituals.

Later, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag Kashyap admitted he cried for 10 days after Aaliyah's wedding. He also shared the kind of emotions he experienced on his daughter's wedding day reminded him of the day her daughter was born.

"I had the same feeling when my daughter was born. I don't know why I cried so much, but I cried. Same thing at her wedding. I think I cried non-stop for 10 days. I don't know why, and in front of random people," Anurag Kashyap recalled.

Anurag said when his daughter's name popped up during a conversation, he just "burst into tears."

Talking about his emotional turmoil, Anurag Kashyap shared, "Suddenly, I stopped drinking, I stopped crying, everything just stopped. I think this was a big catharsis for me, which went on for 10 days."

In A Nutshell

Aaliyah Kashyap shared some dreamy wedding pictures from her white wedding on Instagram.