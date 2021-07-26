Aaliyah Kashyap Says She Received 'Full-On Hate' For Discussing Sex And Pregnancy With Dad Anurag Kashyap

Aaliyah with Anurag Kashyap. (Image courtesy: YouTube )

Highlights Aaliyah opened up about her video with her dad in a recent interview

"You should have seen the comments on the video," she said

People were like, 'How can you talk to your parents about this?': Aaliyah

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah, in a recent interview, revealed that she received "full-on hate" from social media users for discussing sex and premarital pregnancy, that are still considered majorly taboo topics, with her father in one of her YouTube videos. Aaliyah, who is Anurag Kashyap's daughter with his ex-wife Aarti Bajaj, recently made an appearance on Zoom TV's talk show By Invite Only and opened up about how users on YouTube reacted to her video, in which she can be seen asking "awkward questions" (her words) on sex, drugs and pregnancy to Anurag Kashyap like his opinion on "one night stand and hook-ups," if he thinks "weed is acceptable" and what would be his reaction if she told him that "she was pregnant."

In the interview with Zoom TV, Aaliyah said that while she got positive reactions to Anurag Kashyap being "a progressive parent," many posted "hate" comments on her video for asking 'inappropriate' questions to her father. "I have gotten a lot of messages of people talking about how it's good to see such a progressive parent. People have questions and they are too afraid to ask their parents and so it's nice for them to have a medium to get answers to their questions. But there's also the other side - people that are a little more sheltered or reserved that aren't very comfortable with it," she said.

Aaliyah added that people said she "should be ashamed of herself" for discussing sex and pregnancy with her father: "You should have seen the comments on the video I made with my dad. There's like these... I don't even know what people have come on my channel... Full-on hate. Because sex and pregnancy and drugs and blah blah blah. They were just like, 'How can you talk to your parents about this? You should be ashamed of yourself'."

Here's the video of Aaliyah and Anurag Kashyap about which she talked in her interview with Zoom TV:

Aaliyah has always called out online haters for sending her "disgusting" and disrespectful messages for posting pictures of herself in lingerie. Earlier this year, she shared a lengthy note and talked about the online harassment women face on social media.

"The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health. Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments. I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my Instagram. I have tried to ignore the harassment and shrug it off but the truth is that we need to speak about it because these kinds of comments contribute to the rape culture that affects all women in India (and the rest of the world) in one way or the other," read an excerpt of her post. Read here: ,/p>

In her YouTube videos, Aaliyah has also opened up about dealing with social media negativity, being related to Bollywood, battling mental health issues and her relationship.