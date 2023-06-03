Newly Engaged Aaliyah Kashyap Parties With Khushi Kapoor And Friends

Aaliyah Kashyap with friends. (courtesy: aaliyahkashyap)

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, made headlines recently when she announced her engagement with her long-time boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Days after the announcement, Aaliyah was seen partying with her girl gang including Khushi Kapoor and Muskan Chanana. Aaliyah has shared several images from the party on Instagram. In one of the images, she is seen seated between Shane and her BFF Khushi. Tagging the two, she simply dropped a diamond ring emoji. Following this, she reshared a post by Muskan that features the gang of girls smiling for the camera.

Just a few weeks ago, while on a trip to Bali, Shane Gregoire proposed to Aaliyah. Aaliyah shared the happy news in an Instagram post. The first image has Aaliyah flaunting her engagement ring. The second image features them sharing a kiss. In the caption, she said, "Sooo this happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiance. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever and always fiance (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)."

To this, Shane said, “So grateful to be engaged to the love of my life. Love you now and forever.”

Shane too announced the engagement and said, “Blessed to be engaged to the love of my life Aaliyah Kashyap. You are the one who I was searching for each and every day before I met you. As soon as I spoke to you that first time, on FaceTime of all places, I immediately recognized you as the girl in my heart. You are my best friend, my fiance, and my beloved. I love you now and forever, and so blessed to spend the rest of my life with you."

Aaliyah Kashyap is Anurag Kashyap's daughter with his ex-wife, editor Aarti Bajaj. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor – daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi – is making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.