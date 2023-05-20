Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Is Now Engaged. See Pics From Bali

Aaliyah Kashyap shared these images. (courtesy: aaliyah)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah is now engaged. She posted pictures with her fiance Shane Gregoire on her Instagram profile on Saturday evening. The pictures happen to be from Bali, Indonesia. The first picture features Aaliyah showcasing her engagement ring. The second shot is that of her kissing Shane Gregoire. She captioned the post, "Sooo this happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiance. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love."

Aaliyah added in her caption, "I love you forever and always fiance (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)." Aaliyah's dad Anurag Kashyap, who is currently in Cannes, where his film Kennedy will be screened, commented "Congratulations" on the post along with heart emojis. Meanwhile, Aaliyah's fiance Shane commented on her post, "So grateful to be engaged to the love of my life. Love you now and forever."

Meanwhile, Shane posted the same pictures on his Instagram and he wrote, "Blessed to be engaged to the love of my life Aaliyah Kashyap. You are the one who I was searching for each and every day before I met you. As soon as I spoke to you that first time, on FaceTime of all places, I immediately recognized you as the girl in my heart. You are my best friend, my fiance and my beloved. I love you now and forever, and so blessed to spend the rest of my life with you." He also posted a video, in which he mentioned that they met on Hinge. He also recalled what their first meeting was like.

Aaliyah is Anurag Kashyap's daughter with his ex-wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj.

Anurag Kashyap is best-known for directing films such as Dev.D, Gangs Of Wasseypur (both the parts), Mukkabaaz, Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, Manmarziyaan, among others. His next project is Kennedy, which will screen at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.