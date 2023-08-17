Inside Video: Aaliyah Kashyap Dances With Dad Anurag Kashyap At Her Engagement Ceremony

Still from a video on YouTube. (Courtesy: AaliyahKashyapAK)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap recently got engaged to her long-term partner Shane Gregoire in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Now, weeks after the engagement ceremony, Aliyah Kashyap shared a video on her YouTube channel, treating her fans to some inside footage from her big day. In the video, spanning over a few minutes, we are given glimpses of the cake-cutting ceremony followed by a dance party. The highlight however remained the segment where dad Anurag was seen shaking a leg with his daughter Aliyah and to-be son-in-law Shane.

Also featuring on the dance floor was Kalki Koechlin alongside her boyfriend Guy Hershberg and their daughter Sappho. For the unversed, Anurag was previously married to Aarti Bajaj from 1997 to 2009, and later to Kalki from 2011 to 2015.

A few days back, Aaliyah some new pictures with her fiance Shane on Instagram. "Engagement dump (last one I promise)," she captioned the post.

The party was also attended by Aaliyah's friends and star kid Suhana Khan. Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda among others.

Aaliyah Kashyap announced the news of her engagement on Instagram by posting these pictures in May and she wrote, "So this happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiance. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever and always fiance (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)."

Anurag Kashyap is best known for directing films such as Dev.D, Gangs Of Wasseypur (both the parts), Mukkabaaz, Lust Stories, and Ghost Stories among others. His last project Kennedy, was screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year.