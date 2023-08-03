Suhana Khan And Agastya Nanda Lead Celeb Roll Call At Aaliyah Kashyap's Engagement Ceremony

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and others attend Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement ceremony

All eyes were on Suhana Khan as she arrived at her friend and director Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement ceremony with her long-term boyfriend Shane Gregoire, in a stunning blue saree. The daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and designer-producer Gauri Khan, went full desi for her BFF's big day and slipped into a gorgeous blue saree. She completed her look with a bindi, a matching blue clutch and kept her hair open. The party was also attended by her The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda, who looked dapper in a white kurta.

See Suhana Khan owning her desi look and how:

This is how Agastya Nanda attended the party:

The engagement party was attended by Aaliyah's friends and the near and dear ones of the Gangs Of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap. Anurag Kashyap, who dressed up in black traditional wear for his daughter's engagement, was pictured with his industry friends and directors Vikramaditya Motwane and Imtiaz Ali.

Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin also marked her presence at the party with her daughter and partner. She looked lovely in a saree.

Actress Alaya F and Karan Mehta, who has worked in the Anurag Kashyap directorial Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat and Pawan Gulati, who has worked with the director in Dobaaraa, were also present at the party.

Earlier in the day, the bride-to-be Aaliyah also posted a selfie on her Instagram feed, treating her fans to her engagement look.

See her post below:

Aaliyah got engaged to Shane in May of this year. Sharing pictures of themselves from Bali, where the proposal took place, Aaliyah wrote, "So this happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiance. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love."

Aaliyah added in her caption, "I love you forever and always fiance (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)." Aaliyah's dad Anurag Kashyap, who is currently in Cannes, where his film Kennedy will be screened, commented "Congratulations" on the post along with heart emojis. Meanwhile, Aaliyah's fiance Shane commented on her post, "So grateful to be engaged to the love of my life. Love you now and forever."

Aaliyah is Anurag Kashyap's daughter with his ex-wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj.