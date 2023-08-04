Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina In A Pic From Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire's Engagement

Khushi Kapoor posted this image.(courtesy: khushi05k)

Khushi Kapoor shared a picture-perfect moment from her bestfriend Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement party on her Instagram story on Friday. Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire in Bali, in May this year. The couple celebrated with their family and friends in Mumbai last night. Coming back to the picture shared by Khushi, it features her happily posing with her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina, and Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire. Khushi and Vedang can be seen twinning in pink, while Aaliyah and Shane are seen dressed in matching festive white outfits.

See the picture shared by Khushi Kapoor here:

Screenshot of Khushi Kapoor's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram profile, Aaliyah Kashyap posted a couple of greyscale shots with her fiance. "My heart," she captioned a post. Khushi Kapoor commented, "Crying" on that post. Sharing another set of pictures, Aaliyah wrote, "About last night." Khushi Kapoor left a comment on the post that read, "Crying dying dead."

See Aaliyah Kashyap's posts here:

Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged in Bali this year, in May. She shared pictures from the moment on her Instagram profile and she wrote, "So this happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiance. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever and always fiance (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)."

Aaliyah is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter with his ex wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj.

Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of late superstar Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor also features in Bollywood films. Khushi will maker her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.