Khushi Kapoor's New Pic Gets The Archies Co-Star Vedang Raina's Approval. See His Comment

Image was shared by Khushi Kapoor. (Courtesy: khushi05k )

Khushi Kapoor may be months away from her big Bollywood debut but the actress is already a bonafide star and her Instagram feed stands as proof. Khushi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, treated her Instafam on Wednesday with new pictures of herself, dressed in a brown and green co-ord set and sneakers. It is without a doubt that Khushi looks like a dream and not only us but her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina also agrees. Replying to Khushi's post, her co-star Vedang wrote, "Such a cool and fashionable girl."

Take a look at the post below:

A few days back, the actress posted a series of pictures on Instagram to give us a sneak peek into her life. The carousel contained images of the actress with her dog as well as some beautiful selfies of her. She also dropped an image of herself sitting at her makeup table and a photo of her in a swimsuit. In the caption, she simply dropped a heart emoji. Designer Manish Malhotra replied to the post with heart emojis.

See the post below:

Khushi Kapoor will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The teaser of the film was shared recently. Set in the fictional town of Riverdale, the film follows the life of young adults played by Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda. Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. It is based on the iconic Archies comics.

Set in 1964, the group is seen dancing, performing, cycling and hanging out. There is also a healthy dose of heartbreak, laughter, tears and love.

Here is the teaser of the film shared by Khushi Kapoor with the caption, “Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to The Archies [heart emojis].”

The team unveiled the teaser at the Netflix Tudum event in Brazil where they also performed. Sharing a video of the performance, Khushi Kapoor wrote, “Thank you Brazil you were lovely. Regards, The Archies.”

Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of the late Bollywood legend Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor.