Ahaan Panday And Vedang Raina's Lookalike Memes Are The Internet's New Obsession: "Male Counterpart Of Raveena-Twinkle"

Saiyaara is shattering box office records, and with its success, a new memefest has taken over social media, featuring the Internet's new obsession, Ahaan Panday.

What's Happening

A viral post comparing Ahaan Panday and Vedang Raina has caught the attention of fans. The post shows their striking similarities: deep eyes, wavy hair and charismatic smiles. The side-by-side comparison drew parallels to the iconic Raveena Tandon-Twinkle Khanna lookalike trend from the past.

The caption read: "Finally, we got the male counterpart of Raveena Tandon-Twinkle Khanna."

Fans quickly joined the trend, sharing images from Saiyaara and Vedang's projects, noting how their on-screen presence seems to align.

Memes and hashtags like #AhaanVedangTwins flooded X (formerly Twitter), with some users even suggesting a twin-swap plot or a future collaboration between the two actors.

Finally we got the male counterpart of Raveena Tandon-Twinkle Khanna pic.twitter.com/GmW2pKVXcu — Raymond. (@rayfilm) July 19, 2025

Background

Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film led by debutants. The film collected Rs 83 crore in three days.

The film's performance is especially notable considering its lead pair did not participate in traditional promotions ahead of release. Director Mohit Suri explained the decision, comparing it to the approach taken with his 2013 film Aashiqui 2, which also featured relatively fresh faces at the time, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor.

"It was an idea that collectively came forward. My producer Akshaye Widhani and, of course, Aditya Chopra (owner of Yash Raj Films), who has mentored us through this thing, suggested that until the two actors don't have anything behind them to talk about, the conversation will be filled with questions like 'Who is the prankster on the set?' or 'How is it to work with Mohit Suri?' It's all redundant stuff, and I don't think anyone has any interest in listening to all that," Suri said in an interview on the YouTube channel Just Too Filmy.

While Saiyaara marks Ahaan Panday's on-screen debut, it is Aneet Padda's first feature film appearance. She previously gained attention for her performance in the Prime Video India series Big Girls Don't Cry last year.