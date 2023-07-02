BRB, Too Busy Staring At Khushi Kapoor's Adorable New Pics

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: khushi05k)

Khushi Kapoor may be months away from her big Bollywood debut but the actress is already a bonafide star. The newcomer has an Instagram fanbase of over one million followers (as of July 2, 2023) and fans waiting for any and all updates from her. Now, the actress has posted a series of pictures on Instagram that give us a sneak peek into her life. The carousel contains images of the actress with her dog as well as some beautiful selfies of her. She has also dropped an image of herself sitting at her makeup table and a photo of her in a swimsuit. In the caption, she simply dropped a heart emoji.

Designer Manish Malhotra replied to the post with heart emojis.

Khushi Kapoor will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The teaser of the film was shared recently. Set in the fictional town of Riverdale, the film follows the life of young adults played by Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda. Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. It is based on the iconic Archies comics.

Set in 1964, the group is seen dancing, performing, cycling and hanging out. There is also a healthy dose of heartbreak, laughter, tears and love.

Here is the teaser of the film shared by Khushi Kapoor with the caption, “Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to The Archies [heart emojis].”

The team unveiled the teaser at the Netflix Tudum event in Brazil where they also performed. Sharing a video of the performance, Khushi Kapoor wrote, “Thank you Brazil you were lovely. Regards, The Archies.”

Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of the late Bollywood legend Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Her uncle Anil Kapoor, sister Janhvi Kapoor and half-brother Arjun Kapoor are actors, as are her cousins Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.