Aaliyah Kashyap And Shane Gregoire's Engagement Album Sealed With A Kiss

Aaliyah pictured with Shane. (courtesy: aliyahkashyap)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire in Bali earlier this year. Last night, she hosted a party celebrating with her family and close friends. On Instagram, Aaliyah posted pictures with her fiance. In some of the shots, the couple can be seen kissing. In another picture, the couple can be seen happily posing together. She also shared pictures of her OOTD. For her big day, Aaliyah Kashyap wore a white lehenga from the shelves of Anita Dongre. "About last night," she wrote. "My heart," she captioned another post. In the comments section, Khushi Kapoor commented, "Crying." "My girl," commented Aaliyah's fiance Shane.

Take a look at Aaliyah Kashyap's posts here:

Aaliyah Kashyap announced the news of her engagement on Instagram by posting these pictures in May and she wrote, "So this happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiance. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever and always fiance (still can't believe i get to call you that AAHHHH)."

Meanwhile, Shane Gregoire had announced his engagement with this post. He wrote, "So blessed to be engaged to the love of my life Aaliyah Kashyap. You are the one who I was searching for each and every day before I met you. As soon as I spoke to you that first time, on FaceTime of all places, I immediately recognized you as the girl in my heart. You are my best friend, my fiancee and my beloved. I love you now and forever, and so blessed to spend the rest of my life with you."

Congratulations, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire.