Pics From Anurag Kashyap's Fam-Jam With Daughter Aaliyah And Her Fiance Shane Gregoire

Shane Gregoire with Aaliyah and Anurag Kashyap at the party.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah, who got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire in May this year, hosted an engagement party in Mumbai last night, which was attended by her close friends and family. Aaliyah is Anurag Kashyap's daughter with his first wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj. The filmmaker stepped out for a photo-op session with his daughter Aaliyah and her fiance Shane Gregoire. The trio happily posed together. The newly engaged couple were seen twinning in white outfits on the occasion.

See pictures from last night here:

Aaliyah pictured hugging dad Anurag Kashyap. Aww.

Shane Gregoire and Aaliyah Kashyap clicked at their candid best.

Here are some inside pictures from the engagement:

Screenshot of Aaliyah Kashyap's Instagram story

Screenshot of Aaliyah Kashyap's Instagram story

Screenshot of Aaliyah Kashyap's Instagram story

Aaliyah Kashyap announced the news of her engagement on Instagram by posting these pictures in May and she wrote, "So this happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiance. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever and always fiance (still can't believe i get to call you that AAHHHH)."

Meanwhile, Shane Gregoire had announced his engagement with this post. He wrote, "So blessed to be engaged to the love of my life Aaliyah Kashyap. You are the one who I was searching for each and every day before I met you. As soon as I spoke to you that first time, on FaceTime of all places, I immediately recognized you as the girl in my heart. You are my best friend, my fiancee and my beloved. I love you now and forever, and so blessed to spend the rest of my life with you."

Anurag Kashyap is best-known for directing films such as Dev.D, Gangs Of Wasseypur (both the parts), Mukkabaaz, Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, Manmarziyaan, among others. His last project Kennedy, screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year.