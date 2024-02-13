On These Pics Of Khushi Kapoor, Sister Janhvi Wrote: 'I'm Sorry. I Fought With You'

Khushi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: KhushiKapoor)

Khushi Kapoor shared a few mirror selfies on her Instagram feed on Tuesday. In the pictures, Khushi Kapoor, dressed in a grey high-neck shirt, can be seen clicking mirror selfies inside a makeup room. What made her post interesting is her sister Janhvi Kapoor's comments on the pictures. Janhvi Kapoor wrote in the comments section, "I miss you I'm sorry I fought with you I love you" and dropped a string of heart emojis. In another comment, she wrote, "You're the best ever my laddooo." Khushi Kapoor's post drew comments from her friends and family members as well. Cousin Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Miss u." Orry, who is a dear friend of the Kapoor sisters, wrote, "Glamour gworll". Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Woww." Tara Sharma, who co-starred with Khushi in The Archies, dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section. Take a look:

Khushi Kapoor made her debut with The Archies along with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda last year. She also made her debut on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8. She shared the couch with sister Janhvi Kapoor. When Karan Johar asked her about the audition process of The Archies, she replied, "I had just come from New York and I had no intention of starting out at that point. So, when I went and auditioned, I was fully shaking and Zoya calmed me down. It was the first audition I'd ever given, so I was scared, but she calmed me down. I was still freaking out, but I think it went well." Khushi added that after she got the role of Betty Cooper in the film, she "immediately started howling." Khushi Kapoor added, "I knew I wanted to do this for the longest time. In that moment I felt, Okay, now it is happening for me. It was with Zoya and was the most ideal situation for me and I got really emotional."

Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's children with his second wife Sridevi, who died in February 2018. Janhvi Kapoor is known for starring in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories and GoodLuck Jerry among others. Janhvi made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Mr And Mrs Mahi.