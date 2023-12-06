Janhvi Kapoor's Big Shout Out To Sister Khushi On Her Acting Debut: 'You Are Magical'

Janhvi with Khushi Kapoor. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

At the premiere of The Archies, Khushi Kapoor's family cheered for her. Khushi was represented by her sisters Janhvi and Anshula, brother Arjun and dad Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor cheered for her sister Khushi on her big day. She posted a picture with her sister on her Instagram story and she wrote, "The sunshine of my life and now sunshine in cinema. You are magical." Meanwhile, Anshula Kapoor wrote this for her sister, "Feeling too many feelings watching this one literally fly on the big screen. ILYSM my Khushi. You've absolutely killed it. Couldn't take my eyes off you."

This is what Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula posted for Khushi:

"All set for Khushi's first film The Archies premiere," dad Boney Kapoor wrote sharing a photo from last night.

About Khushi's debut film - the Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will release on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.

Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's children with his second wife Sridevi, who died in February 2018. Janhvi Kapoor is known for starring in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories and GoodLuck Jerry among others. Janhvi made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Mr And Mrs Mahi.