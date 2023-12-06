At The Archies Screening, Full House With The Bachchans, SRK-Kajol, The Kapoors, Ananya-Aditya Roy Kapur And Others

Scenes from the screening.(courtesy: netflix_india)

It would be fair to say that almost everyone from Bollywood was at the grand screening of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Netflix India shared some photos inside photos from the screening and starry can't even begin to describe it. The Bachchans cheered for Agastya Nanda. Shah Rukh Khan and family formed Suhana's cheer squad and of course the Kapoors rooted for Khushi. Sharing the album, Netflix India wrote, "One magical night, countless emotions." The first frame features the 3 generations - Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan and Agastya Nanda. The second click is that of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Hrithik Roshan and Sana Azad cheered for Zoya Akhtar at the screening. Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were pictured with Juhi Chawla at the screening.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, rumoured to be dating, were also clicked together. Dot, who stars as Ethel Muggs in the film, was pictured with Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari were all smiles. Shah Rukh Khan and Vir Das in a picture-perfect frame.

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will release on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.

The adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie, have been immortalised by several adaptions of films and cartoon series. The character Archie Andrews first appeared in the Pep Comics and gained insane popularity in as a standalone character in the pop culture. We would love to see what the Indian adaptation of the series has in store.