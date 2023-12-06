At The Archies Screening - Rekha, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir-Neetu Kapoor And Others

Rekha, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir-Neetu at The Archies screening

It was a star-studded night on Tuesday as some of the biggest stars in the film fraternity came down to attend the screening of the much-awaited film The Archies. The screening, which was held in at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, was attended by stars like Rekha, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit among others. While Rekha stunned in a green saree, Katrina Kaif attended the event with her sister Isabelle Kaif. Ranbir Kapoor, who is basking in the success of his recent release Animal, attended the screening with his mom Neetu Kapoor.

See their OOTN below:

Other stars marking their presence were Madhuri Dixit with her husband Dr Shriram Nene, Hrithik Roshan with his girlfriend Saba Azad, Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar, Shabana Azmi with Javed Akhtar and Karan Johar, to name a few.

Several leading actors and star kids from the film fraternity were also spotted on the red carpet. They included, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ibrahim Ali Khan and many others.

Now coming to the stars of the night, Suhana Khan's cheer squad included her parents Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and siblings Aryan and AbRam.

Take a look at the Khans below:

Much like the Khans, the Bachchans and the Nandas also attended the screening to cheer for Team Archie. Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan posing with his entire family:

Khushi Kapoor's cheer squad at the big night included her sisbling Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor along with her dad Boney Kapoor. Khushi's cousin Rhea Kapoor was also spotted on the red carpet with her husband Karan Boolani.

Talking about the debutants, Suhana and Dot looked lovely in red while Khushi glowed in a dress from her mom's closet. The men Vedang, Yuvraj, Mihir and Agastya were also seen in suits and looked equally dapper.

The Archies marks the debut film of Shah Rukh Khan daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The other newcommers include Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.