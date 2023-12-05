Just Khushi Kapoor Slaying In Mom Sridevi's Gown At The Archies Screening

Khushi Kapoor glowed in her mom's dress at the red carpet.

At the screening of her much-anticipated film The Archies, Khushi Kapoor paid a tribute to mom Sridevi in the most special way. The actress was captured on the red captured, wearing a stunning golden gown that was previously worn by her mom some years back. At the screening of the film, hosted at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, Khushi Kapoor turned up wearing a gown that was worn by Sridevi to the 2013 IIFA red carpet.

See how Khushi ruled over the red carpet:

Pictures of Khushi in her gorgeous gown were also posted by her designer Priyanka Kapadia on her Instagram stories. Sharing one such snap of the actress from the behind, the designer wrote, "A very special night in a very special dress from her mom's closet."

Take a look at the post below:

Coming back to the screening night, Khushi Kapoor's cheer squad at the big night included her sisbling Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor along with her dad Boney Kapoor. Khushi's cousin Rhea Kapoor was also spotted on the red carpet with her husband Karan Boolani.

See how the Kapoor clan dressed up for the night:

The star-studded event was attended by some of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry. From Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh to Ranbir Kapoor with his mom Neetu Kapoor and Hrithik-Saba, it was a full-house at the screening of the much-awaited film of this year.

The Archies marks the debut film of Shah Rukh Khan daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The other newcommers include Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.