New Film Announcement: Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan To Co-Star In Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Varun Dhawan with Janhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: varundvn)

Shashank Khaitan is all set to reunite with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for a new film titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan have previously worked together in the Dulhania series of the films, also starring Alia Bhatt. Shashank Khaitan has worked with Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, which marked her acting debut. The caption on the film announcement post read, "Our Sanskari is on his way to get his Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens! Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025." The film will be backed by Karan Johar.

While a section of the Internet was thrilled with Varun and Janhvi's screen pairing, others not so much. Alia Bhatt was name-checked in the comments incessantly. "Looks like it was conceptualized as Dulhania 3 but changed it so people don't complain," wrote a user. Another one added, "Nope not accepting this film....where's Alia?" Another one added, "We want to see you and Alia together. It's been ages now." Another one wrote, "Why not Varun-Alia and the Dhulaniya series?" Another added, "Nope. Not without Alia." Another comment read, "We want you and Alia please. It has been way too long."

Meanwhile, some Instagram users cheered for the film's lead pair. "Woohhuuu again VD and JK. Nice." Another added, "Bawaal duo is back." A third comment read, "Excited for this." "Wow..... Waiting eagerly for this one," read another one. Inputs from another user, "Excited to see them once again." "Can't wait for another blockbuster," wrote another.

Check out the post here:

Before spilling the details about the film, Varun Dhawan teased his Instafam. He wrote," Since there's been so many announcements of what I am doing and what's the title of one of films, get ready to be proved right or wrong?" His post came after there were rumours that his next film is the third part of the Dulhaniya series of films. About the Dulhania series of the films by KJo's Dharma Productions, they featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

On Wednesday, Dharma Movies had also posted a teaser of sorts. The post was captioned, "A new love story is planted and it's full of -shine! Stay tuned."

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have previously co-starred in Nitesh Tiwari's 2023 film Bawaal.