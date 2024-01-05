Karan Johar Dismisses Dulhania 3 Rumours: 'Every Morning I Wake Up To News...'

Karan Johar shared this image. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar dismissed all rumours pertaining to a new Dharma Productions' project. Earlier this week, there were rumours doing the rounds that Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will not be a part of Dulhania 3. It was also reported that Janhvi Kapoor has replaced Alia Bhatt in the film. However, Karan Johar has clarified for once and for all that all these are just rumours. Karan Johar wrote in his statement, "Every morning I wake upto news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma productions... Would request members of the media to please not conjecture about the continuance of a franchise or the beginning of one! We will give details when the time and plans are formulated and fructified! We are humbled by the excitement shown to our future films but would love to have accuracy instead of speculation... Respectfully, Karan Johar."

Read Karan Johar's statement here:

The Dulhania series of the films by KJo's Dharma Productions featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Karan Johar directed the hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi last year. Karan Johar has directed films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Bombay Talkies, Student Of The Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Lust Stories, to name a few.

His upcoming projects as a producer include Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Yodha, Mr and Mrs Mahi and Jigra to name a few. He will also work with Kartik Aaryan in an untitled project.