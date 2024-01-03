After Viral Video Of Ranbir Kapoor And Konkona Sen Sharma Gives Internet Wake Up Sid Feels, A Karan Johar Update

Konkona and Ranbir in a still from the video. (courtesy: ranbirkapoor143)

After the success of Animal, fans are eagerly waiting for Ranbir Kapoor's next move. A recent video circulating on the internet hinted towards an upcoming project with Ranbir's Wake Up Sid co-star Konkona Sen Sharma. Soon after the video went viral on social media, filmmaker Karan Johar -- whose Dharma Productions backed Wake Up Sid - shared a video from the same shoot, confirming that it is an advertisement, much to fans' disappointment. The video shared by KJo features a sleeping Ranbir Kapoor being woken up by Konkona, who can only be heard saying, "Sid, wake up. It is Rishi's day." In the caption, Karan Johar wrote, "Is this really happening? All I know is something exciting is brewing and I couldn't have woken up to a better piece of news," with the hashtags "#SidWakesUp #SiddyBoy #WUSgang #WhatsBrewing #ranbirkapoor #ad."

In response to KJo's post, summing up the feelings of all Wake Up Sid fans, one user wrote, "Don't play with us like this." Meanwhile, actor Namit Das wrote, "Wohoooo."

The video, which first went viral on a Reddit page dedicated to Bollywood, features a montage of clips and pictures where both Ranbir and Konkona can be seen dressed in blue and white outfits. For context, Wake Up Sid is a 2009 Ayan Mukerji directorial that was a critical and box office success. The on-screen pairing of Ranbir and Konkona (as Siddharth Mehra and Aisha Banerjee) truly hit the right notes with audiences.

When the BTS video was initially shared on Reddit with the caption, "Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona shot for something recently," fans could barely contain their excitement.

Many demanded a Wake Up Sid sequel. A fan wrote, "Please make a movie both of you. Sid (Ranbir Kapoor) & Ayesha (Konkana Sen Sharma) should be back."

Another user added, "Omg, I wouldn't mind a Wake Up Sid Part 2!!! I have always mentioned here how I loved Ranbir-Konkona's chemistry in the movie. So subtle yet real. Eye-lock moments, small gestures, old school romance uff. Kjo, Ranbir, Konkona, Ayan, if you guys frequent this sub, please please please make this happen (without adding any gen z elements pls, keep the vibe as is)," with a red heart emoji.

"It would be nice to see a sequel to Wake Up Sid 15 years later...Could explore so many topics," read a comment.

Another fan had a story suggestion as well. They wrote, "Oh oh...I would sooooo love to see Koko and RK in Wake Up Sid part 2. Imagine Sid and Ayesha after 15 years. Married to each other. They have 12-year-old son. Son turns out to be a spoiled brat and is pampered by grandad. Both Sid and Ayesha are in some corporate job and how they hate their 9-5 life and are done with it. They want to spend more time with their son. And now want to something different. Something special that is a life changing moment for them and also their son. Ok I'm gonna show myself out."

While this may be just an ad, both Konkona and Ranbir have several exciting projects lined up, independently. On the work front, Konkona Sen Sharma will be next seen in the Netflix project Killer Soup, and Ranbir Kapoor will be entertaining movie buffs with Ramayana and Animal Park.