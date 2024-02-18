Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Announce Pregnancy. See Post

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: varundhawan)

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to welcome a baby. The couple announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post on Sunday evening. The actors posted a monochrome picture of themselves. In the picture the Badlapur actor can be seen lovingly kissing his wife Natasha's belly. The caption alongside the picture simply read, "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love." In the comments section, Varun's Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor dropped a heart emoji. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Congratulations." Sonam Kapoor's comment read, "Omm so cute." Karan Johar, who directed the actor in his debut film Student Of The Year wrote, "Love you both! So so happy for you and the family. Welcome to best feeling in the world."

Check out the post shared by Varun Dhawan here:

Last month, Varun Dhawan wished his wife Natasha Dalal on their third wedding anniversary. To mark the big occasion, the Student Of The Year star shared a throwback picture from the day he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Natasha. In the picture, we can see Natasha showing off the ring on her finger while Varun points his finger at the ring. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Varun wrote, “Happy 3 baby… throwback to three-and-a-half years back when I proposed while Mark Anthony's song played.” Take a look at the post below:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in January in 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, attended by their families and close friends, including Karan Johar.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have always remained hush hush about their personal life. In an earlier interview, Varun Dhawan said that their low key wedding was a reflection of their personalities as well: "That's the kind of person I am, as far as my personal life is concerned. I'd rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn't from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn't the time for that," HT quoted the Bhediya actor as saying.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Before that he featured in fantasy film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. His line-up of projects includes Citadel (the India chapter), co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.