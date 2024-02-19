Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Hold Hands In First Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement

Parents-to-be Varun and Natasha spotted at the airport

A day after Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan announced that his wife Natasha Dalal and him will be welcoming their first child, the parents-to-be were spotted at the airport as they flew out of Mumbai. The two were pictured walking towards the airport entrance while holding hands. Mom-to-be Natasha Dalal looked radiant in a co-ord set while her husband Varun complemented her in a blue t-shirt and pants. Notably, this marks the couple's first public appearance after the pregnancy announcement. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in January in 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, attended by their families and close friends, including Karan Johar.

On Sunday, Varun Dhawan posted a monochrome picture of his wife Natasha and himself. In the picture, the Badlapur actor can be seen lovingly kissing his wife Natasha's belly. The caption alongside the picture simply read, "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love." In the comments section, Varun's Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor dropped a heart emoji. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Congratulations." Sonam Kapoor's comment read, "Omm so cute." Karan Johar, who directed the actor in his debut film Student Of The Year wrote, "Love you both! So so happy for you and the family. Welcome to best feeling in the world."

Check out the post shared by Varun Dhawan here:

Last month, Varun Dhawan wished his wife Natasha Dalal on their third wedding anniversary. To mark the big occasion, the Student Of The Year star shared a throwback picture from the day he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Natasha. In the picture, we can see Natasha showing off the ring on her finger while Varun points his finger at the ring. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Varun wrote, “Happy 3 baby… throwback to three-and-a-half years back when I proposed while Mark Anthony's song played.” Take a look at the post below:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Atlee's Baby John.