Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Acting School Days In LA: 'I Learned Nothing There'

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor opened up on her Los Angeles days in a recent interview with The Week. Janhvi, who studied acting at The Lee Strasberg Theatre And Film Institute in Los Angeles, said, "Can I be honest? I learned nothing there." She added, "I'm often told I am too honest for Bollywood and that has burnt me. But at least I sleep well at night. The thrill of moving to California was in the anonymity it gave me. I was not someone's daughter for once, and that was so refreshing. But the school's format was so rooted in Hollywood and approaching its casting agents."

Janhvi Kapoor added during the interview, "I actually realised I am not a method actor. Secondly, I wish I had spent more time with my people and in my language. I am telling stories from India and I need to relate to Indians. Sitting in LA and going to Malibu on weekends actually made me feel more detached."

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late superstar Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, is known for starring in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories and GoodLuck Jerry among others. Janhvi made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Mr And Mrs Mahi. She will also be seen in Devara with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. She will also star in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan.