Koffee With Karan 8: What's Inside The Hamper? Karan Johar's Big Reveal

Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 has been exciting for all the right reasons. From surprising confessions and steamy conversations with our favourite stars, this season of the celebrity chat show honestly left the internet abuzz. While equations and the nature of controversies have changed with time, the one thing that has remained constant across seasons is the “ beloved rapid-fire round” and the spirited fight for the Koffee hamper. So just a week after the end of Koffee With Karan 8, KJo has decided to give fans a sneak peek of the “third wheel that always finds itself between two guests” —the Koffee hamper. On Thursday, the filmmaker shared a video on his Instagram timeline, in which he unboxes the “glorious” hamper. In the clip, the filmmaker can be heard saying, “I am proud to highlight that this year the hamper has been put together with a special focus on Indian luxury brands.”

So what's in the Koffee hamper after all? Well, of course, the list begins with gifts from Karan Johar's brand Tyaani Jewellery. Next came GoPro HERO11 Black Camera, Sonos Move Wireless Bluetooth Speakers, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Therabody Elite Massage Gun, Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) perfumes, shower products by L'Occitane, Cheese knife set by Nappa Dori, Anandini Himalaya Tea, Twenty Seven Bakehouse gift box, Pascati artisan chocolate, Himalayan honey by Tenacious Bee Collective, Desserts by 28 Bakers Street, and finally the illustrious Koffee With Karan 8 mug. Phew! There were a few high-end luxury items that Karan Johar refused to unveil. This is because KJo believes that “those are some secrets that we can only keep to ourselves.”

Sharing the clip, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, “The one constant guest of honour on the Koffee couch has been none other than - the koffee hamper! Not going to gate-keep the secret about this one, so here you go!”

Meanwhile, the final episode of Koffee With Karan 8 welcomed stand-up comedians Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, Sumukhi Suresh and content creator-actor Kusha Kapila. The final episode also witnessed a debate around star kids finding their way back to the Koffee couch. Karan Johar even joked about Zoya Akhtar launching star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor in The Archies. Karan Johar has quite a bit of a reputation for launching star kids in the Hindi film industry and his latest guests didn't forget that. Danish Sait asked KJo, "Honestly, what is more hurtful? Her (Kiara Advani) calling you uncle or the fact that you did not get to launch the star kids because Zoya Akhtar did it in The Archies."

Responding to the question, Karan Johar said, "So I want to say that also was a bit like... I felt like my crown was taken away. Like... see for the crown to be taken away, the queen died...But here the queen was alive. And yet, suddenly Zoya Akhtar claims it. And I even told her, should we do a kind of an event where like the crown is... Because I am like, you have 3 bonafide kids from the film families that are in your movie. My best was 2 in one film. She kind of beat the record. Student Of The Year was 2, Dhadak was 2."

You can stream all episodes of the chat show on Disney+ Hotstar.