Koffee With Karan 8: 'Didn't Mention Alia Bhatt 450 Times Per Episode' - Kusha Kapila's Burn To Karan Johar. But...

Karan Johar with the Koffee Awards jury. (courtesy: kushakapila)

The 8th season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan ended with a bang and how. Koffee shots were fired. The guests for the last episode of season 8 included comedians Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, Sumukhi Suresh and content creator-actor Kusha Kapila. They also doubled up as jury members of the Koffee Awards for the season. The guests understood the assignment and playfully trolled the show's host Karan Johar. While Danish called it a "snooze fest," Sumukhi Suresh complained about the season being too "family friendly." All said and done, they congratulated him for not name-checking Alia Bhatt for "450 times."

Kusha Kapila said, "Two things I want to congratulate you for, Karan... " KJo interrupted and said, "I am like, can I exit my own show? Can you all just take over. Like this is not even nasty and mean...but its now somewhere hurtful but continue." Kusha Kapila added, "I want to applaud you for 2 things. First, definitely that you did not mention Alia 450 times per episode." Karan Johar simply nodded and said, "Yeah."

Danish Sait quickly added, "No, no, but I have to say, you still found a way to bring Alia in that Varun and Sid episode. They were talking nice things about each other." Karan Johar explained, "But I had to bring in Alia in that episode. They all debuted together. But I did try." A little recap for those who require one, on the latest season of Koffee With Karan, when Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan were talking about their Student Of The Year days, Karan Johar began talking about Alia Bhatt, and Varun interrupted saying that "This season also you are going to talk about Alia. Nothing has changed." Karan Johar was trolled massively for name-checking Alia Bhatt in almost every episode of Koffee With Karan 7.

"Okay, let's first go by the things I didn't do," said Karan Johar, adding, "I did not talk too much about people's sex lives." Sumukhi Suresh said, "What is this Poo bani Parvati vibe?" Karan Johar stated during the episode that the memo for this year was clear. "If you can't go scandalous, then go real. Try and deep dive into their characters, their vulnerabilities and their insecurities." Tanmay Bhat added to this jokingly, "I did not expect you to call a guest with their mom on the show. And you were so filtered. In the Saif Ali Khan episode, you were the Sharmila." Saif had attended the show with mom and film veteran Sharmila Tagore.