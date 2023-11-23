Koffee With Karan 8: Turns Out, Sidharth Malhotra And Varun Dhawan Didn't Want Karan Johar To Cast Alia Bhatt In SOTY

A still from Student Of The Year. (courtesy: YouTube)

Beans were spilled on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan - It's Karan Johar's couch after all. Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra were the guests and their Student Of The Year co-star Alia Bhatt had sent a recorded message for them. The three stars made their film debut together with KJo's 2012 film Student Of The Year. However, Varun and Sidharth initially did not want Karan Johar to cast Alia for Shanaya's role. "I still remember with Alia, the first time that she walked in, how both of you sent me messages saying you can't cast her. One of you said she is too young," Karan Johar said during the episode.

Karan Johar added that it was after a shoot that he was convinced that Alia is the right fit. "I am saying it started like this but when we shot with her, three months post that for a photo shoot, I remember she stood quiet and didn't look at either of you. Either she was conscious or shy because you all already knew me. She didn't know me at all. We did the photo shoot, and right after that, I mean, I knew at the first shot," Karan Johar said.

To this Varun Dhawan added, "Ya even I knew." KJo interrupted and said, "Stop pretending. What rubbish are you talking Varun? You kept sending me images of other girls, you didn't want me to cast her." To which Varun replied, "No no...I didn't know her."

Sidharth Malhotra added, "But see, that was what was wonderful, that she was the underdog within the underdogs here already, then she emerged."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt sent this message for her co-stars, "We made our debut together on the Koffee With Karan couch. Unforgettable debut because of my unforgettable mistake (the President answer oopsie). But I had to be a part of this episode in some way. I am so glad that Koffee has asked me to give this byte because otherwise I would have felt major FOMO."