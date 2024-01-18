Koffee With Karan 8 Awards: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh To Saif Ali Khan - Meet The Winners

Ranveer-Deepika, Saif on Koffee With Karan 8. (courtesy: YouTube)

The show-stopping finale of Koffee With Karan 8 was everything we had hoped for - fun, fiery and of course, the 'Koffee Awards' were announced. Karan Johar talked about the "prestigious Koffee awards" and said, "After all, in the same month as the Golden Globes and the Emmys, we still are the ones to generate the most social media chatter. So, clap, clap and a big thank you and dhanyawaad to all of you (as in the audience)." On Karan Johar's jury were comedians Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, Sumukhi Suresh and content creator-actor Kusha Kapila.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Won The Special Jury Award

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh opened the season and they won the Special Jury Award. Deepika and Ranveer's episode was so wholesome. They talked about being secretly engaged, their proposal, their dating life, Deepika's battle with mental health and more. Karan Johar also shared the couple's official wedding video 5 years after the ceremonies (This is the first time that the video was shared publicly).

Saif Ali Khan Won Best Performance Male

Saif Ali Khan is a social media recluse, so when he attended the show with his mom and film veteran Sharmila Tagore, it was an absolute delight to watch him. From his jokes about fights over inheritance, to talking about his films, rejections and more. This episode was one for the books. We get it jury, we get it.

Deepika Padukone Won Best Performance Female

Deepika Padukone's canid confessions about her dating life, her take on marriage and her talking about her struggle with depression, made its way to fans' hearts and to the jury's as well. Not to mention her replies that won her the hamper in the Rapid Fire Round.

Varun Dhawan Won Best Koffee Burns

There is nothing wrong with a little koffee burn, especially if it is being rewarded. So, Varun Dhawan won the award for roasting Karan Johar (all in good humour of course). The jury loved the part where Varun Dhawan told Karan Johar, "You know, in one of my dad's films, there is a character named Shadi Ram ghar jode, and he is Karan Johar Ghar tode." He also called KJo Komolika (a popular villain in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagi Kay). Varun Dhawan also schooled KJo for name-checking Alia Bhatt in the episode.

Kajol And Rani Mukerji Won Most Fun Episode

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when Rani Mukerji and Kajol are on the koffee couch. Per the jury of the awards, Kajol and Rani were absolute "queens" on the episode. From Kajol's infectious laughter to Rani Mukerji calling out Karan Johar, to the never-ending laughing sessions and the K3G oopsie, this episode was one rollercoaster ride.

Ananya Panday Won Best Rapid Fire

Ananya Panday addressed the brewing rumours on the koffee couch about her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur in a LOL way. "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur." (pun very much intended)," this reply from Ananya won her the hamper and this award too.

Sharing the promo video on social media, the show's host Karan Johar wrote, "This season was wholesome with a whole lot of fire too. Wrapping it up with our special jury who are NOT holding back to give their brew on the kouch! Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 8 - new episode streaming from Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar."

The guestlist for Koffee With Karan 8 was extensive and included Zeenat Aman, Neetu Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.