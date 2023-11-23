Koffee With Karan 8: Varun Dhawan Sold Shah Rukh Khan's Pics In LA During My Name Is Khan Shoot

A throwback from the sets of My Name Is Khan.(courtesy: heyyshonaaa/)

The new episode of Koffee With Karan 8 was a roller coaster of emotions. During the course of the show, host Karan Johar recalled the time Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra worked as Assistant Directors on the sets of his film My Name Is Khan. "The journey started when you all were ADs on My Name Is Khan. We all know that you actually were doing a feature film which didn't happen and then you decided to be an AD," KJo said to Sidharth. Karan Johar recalled a LOL incident when Varun Dhawan sold Shah Rukh Khan's pictures to fans in Los Angeles.

"I will never forget the day we were shooting at UCLA in Los Angeles, where there was crowd of people hounding Shah Rukh Khan but they had no access to Shah Rukh Khan so guess who was giving photographs to the fans on side," KJO recalled. Varun Dhawan added that Sidharth Malhotra also sold the pictures to fans. "Even he took pictures." Varun said.

Sidharth Malhotra added, "You want a pic with SRK, and they get so excited and were all like, Yeah, oh my God. He (Varun) was selling Shah Rukh Khan's pictures to the girls there." Karan Johar then asked Varun, "Were you really bartering Shah Rukh Khan's pics for yourself?" Varun Dhawan said, "Sid was also taking pics, he picked up 2-3 numbers also."

Karan Johar also spoke about the "steamy affairs" that the actors had with members of the costume department back then. "You (Varun) were engaged with an Indian girl and you were (Sidharth) engaged with a foreign girl in the department. Engaged, I'm using a very polite word to say what you were doing. The next morning, Karan Malhotra comes to me and says, can we send two people home? Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra because they're distracting the costume department," Karan Johar said.