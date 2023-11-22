Students Varun Dhawan And Sidharth Malhotra Share Pics From The Sets Of Koffee With Karan. Fans Say 'Epic Reunion'

Image instagrammed by Varun Dhawan. (Courtesy: varundvn)

Karan Johar's Students Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra are ready to brace the Koffee couch in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan. A day before the release of the episode, Varun Dhawan dropped some adorable pictures with his friend Sidharth Malhotra from the sets of Koffee With Karan. In the pictures shared, the two stars can be seen grinning while embracing each other. For the caption, Varun Dhawan simply wrote, "Had cuppa coffee with an old friend." For the unversed, the last time the two stars appeared on the chat show together was almost a decade ago in 2013, right after the release of their debut film Students Of The Year. They were accompanied by their co-star Alia Bhatt as well.

As soon as the post was up, fans and followers of the actors flooded the comment section heart emojis. One fan wrote, "Best Best Best. You guys have no idea how much we waited for this Epic Reunion," while another gushed, "The kinda meltdown we have over them is unreal, I love and adore them so much."

Take a look at the post below:

On Monday, director and KWK host Karan Johar treated his fans to a snippet from the episode and truth be told, it's all kind of crazy. The video began with Karan Johar calling his guests "Kens without their Barbies." In the recently released promo, Varun Dhawan can be seen playfully accusing Karan for breaking home just after Karan reveals of the two actors having "steamy affairs" on the sets of My Name Is Khan. In conclusion, Varun Dhawan can be heard calling the host "Karan Johar ghar tode."

The video was shared by Karah Johar alongside a caption that read, "THE BOYS ARE BACK!!! All suave, all madness & love...stay tuned because they are stirring up a storm!!"

Watch Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra have the time of their live in the latest promo:

ICYMI, Karan Johar kick-started season 8 of Koffee With Karan with a bang. The filmmaker welcomed Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the first episode. Next up, we saw the Deol brothers—Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, appearing side by side on the show. The two talked about their success, failures as well as their family bond and a lot more. They were followed by Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday and Kareena Kapoor-Alia Bhatt.