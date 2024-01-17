Koffee With Karan 8 Finale Promo: They Came, Joked And Roasted Karan Johar

Karan Johar in a still from Koffee With Karan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Welcome to the season finale promo of Koffee With Karan 8. More like the roast of the show's host Karan Johar. The promo begins with social media influencer and actor Kusha Kapila asking Karan Johar, "Were you missing your own therapy sessions to shoot KWK?" Comedian Danish Sait added, "It was quite a snooze fest." Karan Johar's show has quite a reputation for asking steamy questions often pertaining to the personal lives of the guests. This season, however, was a bit different, with the topics veering from films to families to somewhat fiery Rapid Fire sessions. Comedian Sumukhi Suresh, complaining about this season, said, "This is my first time on Koffee With Karan, why is it this time the season had to be so wholesome? And you know, family-friendly and you know..."

Comedian Tanmay Bhat joined the roast of Karan Johar and joked, "If you are gonna have these mini filters, just call the show filter Koffee With Karan next season." Karan Johar's response to this was, "Ouch, that hurt."

As Karan Johar exclaimed "that hurt," Danish Sait brewed a set of fresh questions. "What is more hurtful? The fact that you did not get to launch the star kids because Zoya Akhtar did in The Archies," he asked. Before KJo could answer, Kusha Kapila asked, "How did that feel? Did that cut deep?"

Karan Johar, who finally managed to squeeze in an answer amid the rapid fire like questions asked by his guests, said, "Yes. Can I exit my own show and can you all just take over." Orhan Awatramani aka Orry will also be joining the episode.

Sharing the promo video on social media, the show's host Karan Johar wrote, "This season was wholesome with a whole lot of fire too. Wrapping it up with our special jury who are NOT holding back to give their brew on the kouch! Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 8 - new episode streaming from Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar."

The 8th season of Koffee With Karan 8 witnessed some of the biggest stars on the couch from Zeenat Aman, Neetu Kapoor to Sharmila Tagore to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Other big guests included Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Phew!