Koffee With Karan 8: Zeenat Aman And Neetu Kapoor On 'Very Friendly' Rekha, 'Very Open' Hema Malini

Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor are the latest guests on Koffee With Karan 8 and the stars were at their candid best as they walked down memory lane. While on the show, the two veteran actresses looked back at their personal and professional milestones, sharing some funny anecdotes and piping hot tea along the way. Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor also spoke about some of their contemporaries including Hema Malini, Rekha And Jaya Bachchan. For Rekha, who is a close friend of Neetu Kapoor, the Deewar actress only had the kindest words. When asked how they came to be friends, Neetu Kapoor said, “I really don't know how it started. She was just a very friendly person. She is a very sweet and warm person. She would just drop by without informing me. So, she was just like one of those girls, and she was very funny. She would do a lot of mimicry.” To this, Zeenat Aman added, “She [Rekha] came to my home on Nepean Sea Road.”

Neetu Kapoor – who also proved on the show that she is an excellent mimic – spoke about Hema Malini as well. The stars have worked together in films like The Burning Train and Waris. Neetu Kapoor recounted an incident when Hema Malini asked Neetu Kapoor about her children – Ranbir and Riddhima's – career aspirations. While Neetu Kapoor explained that they were too young to make such decisions, Hema Malini shared that her daughters, Ahana and Esha, wanted to work in the film industry. About Hema Malini, Neetu Kapoor added, “She [Hema] is very open; she is very frank; she is unaffected and pure.”

Jaya Bachchan and her love-hate relationship with the paparazzi also found a mention on the show. Neetu Kapoor mused that Jaya Bachchan is likely to be snapping at the paparazzi on purpose, just for the fun of it. “I feel Jaya ji does it on purpose. She did it once and now she does it on purpose. She is not like that. She is so lovely.” As Karan Johar added, “I think they [the paparazzi] also enjoy it,” Neetu agreed and said, “They enjoy it, she enjoys it. I think they are all in cahoots.”

