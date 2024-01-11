Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor's 'Mini Battle' With Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt Over Raha

Neetu Kapoor with family. (courtesy: NeetuKapoor)

The latest episode ofKoffee With Karan 8 is elegance and charm personified, thanks to guests Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor. This, however, does not mean that the episode was lacking in fun and frolic. The veteran stars shared personal and professional anecdotes as host Karan Johar listened in rapt attention. During the conversation, Neetu Kapoor spoke about her special bond with granddaughter Raha. For the unversed, Raha is the daughter of superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. As part of the conversation, Neetu Kapoor shed light on the adorable “mini battle” that she has with Raha's maternal grandmother Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt. Neetu Kapoor said, “At my home, the baby is growing. I keep instructing the help to tell her to say 'Papa'. But Soni tells her to say 'Mumma'.” At this, Karan Johar interjected to add, “You're having this mini battle.”

Explaining further, Neetu Kapoor said, “So, I went the other day to the house and Alia says, ‘Oh, by the way, she said mumma.' So, I said, she didn't say mumma but she said mum-mum. So, don't be so happy.” Neetu Kapoor also hilariously added that Raha was now saying “da-da” and not “na-na”, which she is happy with.

Speaking about her granddaughter, Neetu Kapoor also added that she feels the name Raha suits the little one. “I feel this name just suits her. I feel very rahat when I see her. She has got such a beautiful, lovely, happy face.”

Raha, interestingly, was a name chosen for the little one by Neetu Kapoor herself. Alia Bhatt revealed this in the post that she shared, announcing her daughter's name to the world. At that time, Alia Bhatt wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form, means divine path. In Swahili she is Joy. In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief. In Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you, Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor welcomed Raha Kapoor in November 2022. The couple has been married since April 2022.






