Koffee With Karan 8: The LOL Reason Why Zeenat Aman And Rishi Kapoor Worked Together Only Once

Rishi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman shared screen space only once. (courtesy: bollywoodgeorgia)

Oh, how we loved watching two Hindi cinema icons extensively talking about films on the latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8. So, Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor were Karan Johar's new guests on the episode and they both shared some anecdotes from their illustrious careers. Zeenat Aman, who shared screen space with Neetu Kapoor's late husband Rishi Kapoor only once in 1977's eponymous qawwali from the film Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, said during the show, "Speaking of special appearances, that was the only film I did with him." "My husband," asked Neetu Kapoor.

Zeenat Aman, sharing the hilarious incident, added, "That qawwali. It was so cute because we had this scene on a couch. There was this scene. One scene before the qawwali, which is a romantic scene and when I sit upright, I have a tall torso and he was like a good six inches lower than me. And so they propped him up with a few cushions and I don't think that he was happy with that at all."

"Is that why you didn't do any movies with him," Karan Johar asked Zeenat Aman, referring to the height difference between her and Rishi Kapoor. "I don't know, maybe." Neetu Kapoor added, "Yeah, they never worked."

Neetu Kapoor too spoke about her husband Rishi Kapoor and life post marriage. She said, "I had worked for 15 years, so you get tired. My kids were born and I just wanted to dedicate myself to my children, and my house, and my husband was very possessive. He wanted me all the time to just be around and be there. So that's the way my life was and I was very happy. I had such a lovely household, everybody was so full of love, and my mother-in-law was one of the best human beings ever. My father-in-law was so wonderful, we were like one happy Punjabi family and we had so much fun. My best years were when I stayed in Chembur at Deonar Cottage."

Zeenat Aman's iconic film credits need no introduction. The former beauty queen is the star of hit films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana and Dharam Veer, to name a few.