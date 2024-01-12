Koffee With Karan 8: The Deepika Padukone Factor - Zeenat Aman's Choice For Rupa 2.0, Neetu Kapoor's For Stylist

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

In the latest episode of Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan, the spotlight was on the glam goddesses of the groovy ‘70s. Iconic leading ladies Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman graced the show and spilled some vintage tea from the golden era. From funny stories to professional anecdotes, the stars were at their candid best. In the most thrilling segment of the show - the rapid-fire round, of course - we saw superstar Deepika Padukone become the unexpected star. When quizzed about her choice for a fashion stylist from the current generation, Neetu Kapoor didn't hesitate before declaring, "Deepika." The answer also caught the Internet's attention. Why, you wonder? Well FYI: Neetu Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone dated during the initial years of their acting careers. Interestingly, both Deepika and Ranbir made their debut in films on the same date, November 9, 2007. Deepika starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, whereas Ranbir headlined Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. Even post their breakup, Deepika and Ranbir starred in many successful movies including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Zeenat Aman too had Deepika Padukone in her favourites list. During her turn, KJo asked the Bollywood diva, "If you had to cast Rupa from Satyam Shivam Sundaram 2, from which generation do you think would do justice to your part?" Zeenat coolly fired back, "I think Deepika." For context, Rupa from Satyam Shivam Sundaram is one of Zeenat Aman's most iconic roles. The film released in 1978 went on to become a hit but was mired in controversy, with certain sections accusing the film of obscenity. However, over the years, the film and Zeenat Aman's look and role in the film have gone on to achieve cult status.

Zeenat Aman also opened up about how she shared screen space with Neetu Kapoor's late husband, Rishi Kapoor, only once during her entire career. Recalling their on-screen appearance in the 1977 film Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, Zeenat humorously recounted the challenges they faced during a qawwali scene.

Reflecting on the amusing incident, Zeenat mentioned, "That qawwali. It was so cute because we had this scene on a couch. There was this scene. One scene before the qawwali, which is a romantic scene and when I sit upright, I have a tall torso and he was like a good six inches lower than me. And so they propped him up with a few cushions and I don't think that he was happy with that at all."

On the work front, Zeenat Aman will be next seen in Bun Tikki, alongside Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo.