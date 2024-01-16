Zeenat Aman After Losing The Koffee Hamper To Neetu Kapoor: 'Watch Out, Next Time The Win Is Mine'

Zeenat Aman shared this on Instagram. (courtesy: thezeenataman)

Zeenat Aman always manages to send the internet into a tizzy with her social media updates. So, when she appeared on Koffee With Karan, one of the most popular talk shows in the Indian entertainment world, fans were thrilled. She was accompanied on the show by her contemporary and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. While on the show, the two divas explored personal and professional milestones with charm and grace. They also competed for the coveted Koffee hamper during the Rapid Fire round– a prize that went to Neetu Kapoor. Now, turning her loss on the fun talk show into a life lesson, Zeenat Aman has shared an Instagram note, adding humour and wisdom in a way only she can. “Now I don't want to be the sort of person who promotes competition but I must admit I have a bit of a competitive streak. I want to be the best at any endeavour I undertake, and I really do not like to lose. But then again, who does?!” she began her post.

“Yet, the older I get the clearer it becomes to me that “losing” every now and then is crucial. It's only from experiencing losses that we can value our “wins”. And, for a personality like mine, nothing drives me like proving myself!” Zeenat Aman shared, before moving onto an anecdote. She said, “ Would you like an anecdote? In 1970 I “only” won runner up for the Miss India title. Second place didn't sit well with me. So when I learned that I would be representing India at the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant, I became determined to win that crown. I was just in my late teens, but I doubled down on my efforts. I watched my diet, I practiced my elocution, I honed my makeup skills, I walked with stacks of books on my head, I read about world affairs. I gave it my all, and my hard work paid off – I came home with the title!”

“The satisfaction of winning that crown was so much sweeter because of the loss that came prior. I'm not quite sure if there's place for beauty pageants in this world anymore. But I will say that those years taught me to embody that simple maxim - humility in victory, generosity in defeat,” Zeenat Aman explained.

About her recent Koffee With Karan appearance, the actress said, “Did you catch my face pucker on KWK when Neetu Kapoor won Karan Johar‘s hamper? That was that sneaky competitive streak making itself known. Neetu, congratulations, you are such a blast and I absolutely loved being on the Koffee couch with you! But watch out, next time the win is mine.”

If you find yourself beaming after reading that note, you aren't alone. For fans in the comments section, Zeenat Aman was the winner all the way – on the talk show and otherwise. “Oh but you won our hearts,” said one user, while another wrote, “Whoa! Your honesty takes my breath away. It is more gorgeous than your gorgeousness.”

Summing it all up, one user said, “You are a class apart! When you already have a crown, a hamper will be on the lowest of your priorities. Keep inspiring us ma'am!"

Good-natured battle for the hamper apart, Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor were seen bonding on the show over common friends and family stories. They have worked together in films like Heeralal Pannalal, Dharam Veer, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Teesri Aankh, among others.